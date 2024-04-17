Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Antu Tirkey's residence along with three other locations in Ranchi in connection with an alleged land grabbing linked to a money laundering case. Four people including Tirkey have been arrested by the ED after the raid. Jharkhand: Former CM Hemant Soren Sent to Five-Day ED Custody in Alleged Money Laundering Case.

Land Scam Case

ED has arrested four persons JMM leader Antu Tirkey, Priyaranjan Sahay, real estate trader Vipin Singh, and Irshad in a land scam case. Their places were raided yesterday after which they were brought to the ED office in Ranchi late at night and arrested subsequently. — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

