Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived in the Haldwani of the state on Friday, February 9, 2024, amid large scale violence in the region. The latter told media, “Anti-encroachment drive has been going on as per the administration's direction. Yesterday when the administration was trying to raze illegal property, this violence broke out and our Police personnel including women officers were attacked and stones were pelted at them.” This is highly condemnable. Uttarakhand is 'Dev Bhoomi', he added. “This has never happened here, some people have tried to spoil the atmosphere of the state and took the law into their own hands. Journalists were also attacked, their cameras were broken and public properties were burned. Video footages will be checked, action will be taken and law will take its own course”, Dhami stated. Haldwani Violence: Uttarakhand Police Use CCTV Footage To Identify Rioters and Stone Pelters (Watch Video).

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Arrives in Haldwani

#WATCH | On Haldwani violence, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, " Anti-encroachment drive has been going on as per the administration's direction. Yesterday when the administration was trying to raze illegal property, this violence broke out and our Police personnel… pic.twitter.com/3Q3Dk1HhMz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)