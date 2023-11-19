Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in Taranagar for Rajasthan assembly elections 2023 took a dig at congress party and said “nowadays the whole country is filled with enthusiasm for cricket. In cricket, a batsman comes and scores runs for his team. But there is such a fight among the Congress party that these people are busy running each other out. 5 years of the Congress govt have been spent in running each other out.” The Rajasthan assembly elections 2023 will be held on November 25 while results will be declared on December 3. Jhalrapatan Election 2023: Congress Fields Ram Lal Chouhan To Take On BJP Leader Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Vidhan Sabha Seat.

PM Narendra Modi Takes Dig At Congress

#WATCH | Churu, Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in Taranagar, says "Nowadays the whole country is filled with enthusiasm for cricket. In cricket, a batsman comes and scores runs for his team. But there is such a fight among the Congress… pic.twitter.com/6CmlttM3Y2 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

