In an unfortunate incident in Mizoram, a Burmese aircraft which had arrived in the country to evacuate Myanmar soldiers allegedly overshot at the Lengpui airport runway today, January 23. As per a report by the Hindu, the Burmese aircraft allegedly overshot at the Lengpui airport runway at around 11 am today. The Hindu also said that eight of the 13-member crew were injured in the alleged incident. The development comes as India is sending back 184 Myanmarese soldiers to their own country after they fled to Mizoram last week following gunfights with an ethnic insurgent group. India Sends Back 184 Myanmar Soldiers Who Fled to Mizoram.

Myanmarese Aircraft Overshoots Lengpui Airport Runway

Myanmarese aircraft that had been sent to evacuate #Myanmar soldiers who crossed over to escape resistance forces, overshot #Mizoram’s #Lengpui airport runway at 11am Jan 23. Of the 13 member crew, 8 are injured. Via ⁦@rahconteur⁩ pic.twitter.com/F0RbEmmhaf — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) January 23, 2024

Accident at Lengpui Airport

JUST IN | Burmese aircraft to evacuate #Myanmar soldiers who crossed over to escape resistance forces, overshot #Mizoram’s #Lengpui airport runway at 11am Jan 23; 8 of 13-member crew injured, @rahconteur reports Photo: DIPR pic.twitter.com/rIi6U4VyUE — The Hindu (@the_hindu) January 23, 2024

Plane From Burmese Army Crashes at Lengpui Airport

Mizoram | Six people were injured after a plane from the Burmese Army crashed at Lengpui airport. 14 people were on board with the pilot. The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital: Mizoram DGP pic.twitter.com/AUXmOmCR2x — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

