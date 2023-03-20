A video of a leopard entering a residential area in Pune has gone viral on social media. The 28-second video clip shows a man washing a car as the big cat passes by his side. As the video moves further, the man can be seen pointing at the leopard which goes astray. According to reports, the leopard after allegedly caught after two rescue operations. Later, the big cat was shifted to the Bhugaon ramp of the charitable trust. Leopard Attacks, Drags Away Pet Dog in Maharashtra Village, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Leopard Spotted in Pune

