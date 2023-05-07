Leopard census is underway in Gujarat’s Dang using modern equipment, said the forest department. Reports said that 80 teams had been deployed in the forest areas of the district to carry out the operation. Reportedly, the last leopard census was carried out in 2016. Honey Badger vs Three Leopards! Old Video of 'Most Fearless Animal' Taking On Big Cats in This Epic Battle Goes Viral Again.

Leopard Census In Gujarat:

#WATCH | Dang: Leopard census underway in Gujarat using modern equipment (06/05) pic.twitter.com/QRDDQLMGKl — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

