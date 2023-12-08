Panic gripped a girls' hostel in Rajasthan's Udaipur after a leopard entered the premises and even attempted an attack on one of the residents. The hostel in question is located in Hiranmagari Sector 4. While the girls locked themselves inside the rooms to remain safe, the hostel authorities promptly informed the Hiranmagari police station about the wild cat's intrusion. A video of the leopard wandering inside the hostel has surfaced on social media. Rajasthan: Panic Among Locals as Panther Spotted in Bharatpur, Video Goes Viral.

Leopard in Rajasthan

