Panic has gripped the people of Delhi after a leopard was allegedly spotted in the Sainik Farm area. The news was confirmed by a forest department official on Saturday, December 2, who said that two trap cages have been set up to capture the big cat. Amid all this, a video shows police officials making announcements in the Sainik Farm area urging people to stay indoors after the leopard was spotted earlier in the day. Leopard Spotted in Delhi: Operation Underway To Capture Big Cat in Sainik Farm Area (Watch Video).

Police Urge People to Stay Indoors

#WATCH | Announcements are being made in Delhi's Sainik Farm area urging people to stay indoors after a leopard was spotted in the area, earlier today. https://t.co/P4nFo6i3rx pic.twitter.com/HzKnabl7qB

Leopard Spotted in National Capital

VIDEO | A leopard was spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farms earlier today. Forest department team on the spot. More details are awaited. (Audio muted due to abusive language) pic.twitter.com/rgpn6PeuQp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 2, 2023

