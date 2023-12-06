Panic gripped the residents of Maharashtra's Sindhudurg after a leopard strayed into a cashew farm in the Kondaye village. A video shows the leopard roaming on the farmland. Villagers gathered in huge numbers to get a glimpse of the big cat. The people then informed the Forest Department officials, who rushed to the spot to capture the leopard. Leopard Attack in Maharashtra: 'Stray Dog' That Attacked Minor Boy in Boisar Last Week Turns Out To Be Big Cat After Injury Marks Reveal Signs of Leopard's Clawing.

Leopard Spotted In Maharashtra

