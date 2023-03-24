A video of a leopard being trapped in a cage illegally by the locals of Uttan in Thane's Mira-Bhayandar has surfaced on social media. The video has sparked outrage on the Internet, calling it wrong. The video was posted by journalist Ranjeet Jadhav who called for strict action against those responsible. In the video, the distressed big cat can be seen lying inside a metal cage, surrounded by people. More details are awaited. Mumbai: Leopard Cub Found Dead at Aarey Milk Colony, Probe Launched (See Pic).

Leopard Trapped in Cage by Locals:

Locals in the area of Uttan-Palkhadi illegally caged a leopard. @MahaForest will register an offence against those responsible. @SMungantiwar @mid_day pic.twitter.com/jW9vukMFN6 — Ranjeet Jadhav (@ranjeetnature) March 24, 2023

Internet Outraged:

Classic example of how people take matters into their own hands. Sometimes, because they're simply miscreants who believe they are smarter. Sometimes, because they feel their local challenges aren't heard or acted on. Eitherway, capturing a #leopard is out of legal bounds - I… https://t.co/OvMhbbxNm8 — Neha Panchamiya (@neha_panchamiya) March 24, 2023

