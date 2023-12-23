Opposition leaders Supriya Shrinate and Priyanka Chaturvedi attacked Union Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Smriti Irani over her “which gay man without a uterus has a menstrual cycle” remark. Irani had in an interview said that she opposed the Menstrual Hygiene Policy because she did not want women to face discrimination and harassment at the workplace over it. According to the minister, menstruation is not a “handicap” and it shouldn’t warrant a specific policy for “paid leave” Priyanka Chaturvedi termed Irani’s remark as shocking and insensitive while Shrinate said that LGBTQIA+ is not gay men alone, the community includes men and several menstruating women and she finds Irani’s apathy and ignorance appalling. Which Gay Men Have a Menstrual Cycle? Smriti Irani Hits Out at RJD MP Manoj Jha’s Question on Menstrual Hygiene for LGBTQIA+ Community (Watch Video).

Opposition Leaders Reaction to Smriti Irani’s Remark

Shameful that we have a minister who doesn’t get the ambit of LGBTQIA+ - a commonly used umbrella term that includes transgenders, many of whom do menstruate. Her arrogance towards an issue which is a lived experience of many is shocking & insensitive. pic.twitter.com/ktHmKv7TEV — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) December 23, 2023

Minister @smritiirani your apathy, arrogance & ignorance are appalling 𝐋𝐆𝐁𝐓𝐐𝐈𝐀+ is NOT gay men alone, the community includes men and several menstruating women 🚺 𝐋esbian 🚹 𝐆ay 🚺 🚹 𝐁isexual 🚺 🚹 𝐓ransgender 🚺 🚹 𝐐ueer 🚺 🚹 𝐈ntersex 🚺 🚹 𝐀sexual 🚺 🚹 + All… pic.twitter.com/HRpP0GilDl — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) December 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)