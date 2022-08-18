Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched a special campaign for policyholders to revive individual lapsed policies. This special drive, to be carried out from August 17 to October 21, 2022, is extended to all non-ULIP policies with very attractive concession in late fee. The campaign is launched to benefit those policy holders who were not able to pay premiums due to unavoidable circumstances and their policy lapsed.

Check Tweet:

LIC GIVES A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY FOR POLICYHOLDERS TO REVIVE THEIR LAPSED POLICIES.#LICI #LIC pic.twitter.com/fItYZsZKry — LIC India Forever (@LICIndiaForever) August 17, 2022

