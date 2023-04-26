In a terrifying incident, a coal mine worker was struck down by a lightning strike in Maharashtra's Chandrapur. The man miraculously survived the incident. The entire scenario was captured on a camera by an onlooker from a distance. In the video, the man could be seen walking in an open area. Moments later, a bolt of lightning falls upon him. After getting struck by the lightning, the victim collapses on the ground. Mumbai Rains: Palm Tree Catches Fire After Lightning Strikes in Palghar, Breathtaking Video of Blaze Goes Viral.

Lightening Strike Caught on Camera:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)