The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice to the Lilavati hospital in Bandra West to provide clarification on why photography inside the MRI room was allowed. This move comes after independent MP Navneet Rana's photo inside the MRI room went viral. BMC has sought a response from the hospital till Wednesday.

Check Tweet:

Lilavati hospital has been issued a notice by BMC, H ward asking them to clarify the allowance of photography inside MRI room. Otherwise not permissible. We have sought a response from the hospital till Wednesday: BMC Official — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)