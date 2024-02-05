A video of a lioness and her three cubs crossing the Pipavav Port highway in Amreli district of Gujarat has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred Sunday night when the lion family casually walked across the busy road, causing panic and awe among the motorists and bystanders. The video, which was reportedly captured by a truck driver, shows the lioness leading her cubs to the other side of the road while the vehicles slow down and stop to make way for them. Lion Seen Taking Stroll on Banks of Arabian Sea in Gujarat's Junagadh, Pic Surfaces.

Lions on Stroll in Gujarat

