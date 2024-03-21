In a display of outrage over inflated alcohol prices, villagers in Tekulapally, Telangana, attacked and looted four wine shops simultaneously. Their anger stemmed from allegations of exorbitant pricing, with the liquor shops reportedly selling alcohol at inflated rates, charging 20 to 30 rupees more per bottle. In a video going viral on social media, the villagers, frustrated by the unavailability of popular brands and the perceived exploitation, resorted to drastic measures, ransacking the stores and making off with bottles. Hyderabad: Man Falls Unconscious After Drinking Alcohol, Dies; Wife Ransacks Wine Shop and Blames Staffers for His Death (Watch Videos).

Villagers Ransack Four Wine Shops

అధిక ధరలకు అమ్ముతున్నారని 4 వైన్‌ షాపులపై దాడి చేసి లూటీ చేసిన మహిళలు ఇల్లందు నియోజకవర్గం టేకులపల్లిలో పేరొందిన బ్రాండ్లు అందుబాటులో లేకుండా కేవలం బెల్ట్ షాపులో అమ్ముతున్నారని.. ఒక్కో బాటిల్‌పై 20 నుంచి 30 రూపాయలు అధికంగా వసూలు చేస్తున్నారని ఒకేసారి 4 వైన్‌ షాపులపై దాడి. pic.twitter.com/VHKJTPHcVS — Vasu Nagulavancha(Telangana Ka Pariwar) (@vasu_nagula) March 21, 2024

