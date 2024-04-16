Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Aam Aadmi Party Releases List of Four Candidates for Upcoming LS Polls in Punjab, Fields Ashok Parashar Pappi from Ludhiana (Check Full List Here)

Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a list of four candidates for Punjab on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. According to the list, Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar is set to contest from Ferozpur, Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) from Gurdaspur, Pawan Kumar Tinu from Jalandhar, and Ashok Parashar Pappi from Ludhiana. Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in a single phase on June 1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Announces First List of Eight Candidates for General Polls in Punjab; Check Candidate Names and Their Constituencies.

AAP Releases List of Four Candidates for LS Polls in Punjab

📢 Announcement! 📢 The Aam Aadmi Party proudly presents its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Punjab: pic.twitter.com/zPxvgKw2RL — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 16, 2024

Aam Aadmi Party releases a list of 4 candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Punjab. Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar to contest from Ferozpur, Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) from Gurdaspur, Pawan Kumar Tinu from Jalandhar and Ashok Parashar Pappi from Ludhiana. pic.twitter.com/te8OtWaeBZ — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

