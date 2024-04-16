  • Lifestyle
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Aam Aadmi Party Releases List of Four Candidates for Upcoming LS Polls in Punjab, Fields Ashok Parashar Pappi from Ludhiana (Check Full List Here)

    Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in a single phase on June 1.

    Socially Team Latestly| Apr 16, 2024 11:34 AM IST

    Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a list of four candidates for Punjab on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. According to the list, Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar is set to contest from Ferozpur, Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) from Gurdaspur, Pawan Kumar Tinu from Jalandhar, and Ashok Parashar Pappi from Ludhiana. Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in a single phase on June 1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Announces First List of Eight Candidates for General Polls in Punjab; Check Candidate Names and Their Constituencies.

    AAP Releases List of Four Candidates for LS Polls in Punjab

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

