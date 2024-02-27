The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai announced the names of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar is set to contest from East Delhi, Somnath Bharti from New Delhi, Sahi Ram Pehelwan from South Delhi, and Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi. Meanwhile, Sushil Gupta will contest from Kurukshetra in Haryana. For the unversed, the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the upcoming General Polls. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP’s Political Affairs Committee Meeting on February 27 To Discuss Candidates for General Polls.

AAP Announces Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai announces the names of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In Delhi - Kuldeep Kumar to contest from East Delhi, Somnath Bharti to contest from New Delhi, Sahi Ram Pehelwan to contest from South Delhi and Mahabal Mishra to… pic.twitter.com/gPxMZUvn87 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

