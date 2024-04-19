Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday, April 19, filed his nomination from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also accompanied Shah. The Union Home Minister won the seat in 2019 and got a vote share of 69.67 percent. He defeated CJ Chavda of Congress who got a vote share of 26.29 percent. Amit Shah Says ‘BJP Will Not Occupy Kashmir Valley, We Will Win Hearts’ at Lok Sabha Election Rally (Watch Video).

Amit Shah Files Nomination from Gandhinagar

#WATCH | Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah files his nomination papers from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming #LokSabhaElections2024 Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel is also present. pic.twitter.com/89mCVhtKla — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

