The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its 12th list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections today, April 16. The list of seven candidates includes names for Satara, Bathinda, Diamond Harbour, and Deoria, among other Lok Sabha seats. The Saffron party had fielded Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale from the Satar Lok Sabha seat. PM Narendra Modi and the Rise of ‘Neo-Middle Class’: How BJP Aims at Changing Nation’s Destiny.

BJP Released 12th List for Lok Sabha Polls

BJP releases its 12th list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. #LokSabaElection2024 pic.twitter.com/DihIkG6caV — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

