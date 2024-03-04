Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao Releases First List of Candidates for Upcoming LS Polls, B Vinod Kumar To Contest From Karimnagar; Check Full List

BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has unveiled the party's first list of candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 04, 2024 09:16 PM IST

BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has unveiled the party's first list of candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Hyderabad, Telangana. The list comprises four candidates namely B Vinod Kumar who will be contesting from Karimnagar, Koppula Eshwar will contest from Peddapalli, Nama Nageshwar Rao for Khammam, and Maloth Kavitha for Mahbubabad. BB Patil Joins BJP: BRS MP From Zaheerabad Switch Sides Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

BRS Candidates List elections 2024 K. Chandrasekhar Rao Live Breaking News Headlines Lok Sabha Elections Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Telangana
