Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao Releases First List of Candidates for Upcoming LS Polls, B Vinod Kumar To Contest From Karimnagar; Check Full List

BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has unveiled the party's first list of candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Hyderabad, Telangana. The list comprises four candidates namely B Vinod Kumar who will be contesting from Karimnagar, Koppula Eshwar will contest from Peddapalli, Nama Nageshwar Rao for Khammam, and Maloth Kavitha for Mahbubabad. BB Patil Joins BJP: BRS MP From Zaheerabad Switch Sides Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao Releases First List of Candidates

