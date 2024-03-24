The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday, March 24, released the second list of nine candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. So far, BSP has released names of 25 candidates for the General Polls which are scheduled to begin next month. In its second list, the party nominated Hembabu Dhangar from Hathras (SC seat), Kamal Kant Upmanyu from Mathura, Pooja Amrohi from Agra (SC seat), Ram Nivas Sharma from Fatehpur Sikri, Satyendra Jain Sauli from Firozabad, Sarika Singh Baghel from Etawah (SC seat), Kuldeep Bhadauria from Kanpur, Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi from Akbarpur and Suresh Chandra Gautam from Jalaun (SC seat). Earlier in the day, the party released its first list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP Releases First List of 16 Candidates for Uttar Pradesh; Devvrat Tyagi Fielded From Meerut, Mujahid Hussain To Contest From Amroha (Check List).

BSP Releases Second List of Candidates for Uttar Pradesh:

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) releases the second list of 9 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/qT9xKpGXCf — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

