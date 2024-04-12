In an innovative effort to promote voter awareness ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a group of scuba divers in Chennai took to the depths of the sea to simulate the voting process. The video shows the divers, equipped with their scuba gear, submerged sixty feet beneath the surface in Neelankarai, transforming the underwater world into a symbolic polling station. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held between April 19 and June 1 across seven phases. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nomination Process Begins for Third Phase of LS Polls Across 12 States.

Scuba Divers Demonstrate Voting Process at Sea Depths

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In a unique voter awareness initiative, scuba divers in Chennai dove into the sea, enacting the voting process sixty feet underwater in Neelankarai.#LokSabhaElections2024 #LSPolls2024withPTI (Source: Election Commission of India) pic.twitter.com/rSsAJgaDo9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 12, 2024

