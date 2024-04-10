On Wednesday, April 10, the Congress party announced the names of two candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. In an official statement, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said that the Central Election Committee announced Dr Kalyan Kale as the candidate from Jalna and Dr Shobha Dinesh Bachhav from Dhule. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases Fourth List of 46 Candidates, Digvijay Singh To Contest From Rajgarh; Check Names of Candidates.

Congress Announces Names of Candidates for Lok Sabha Polls

