Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pande announced that the grand old party is all set to contest on 17 seats in from Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. “I am delighted to tell you that it has been decided that in Uttar Pradesh the INC will contest on 17 seats and the remaining 63 seats will have candidates of INDIA Alliance - from SP and other parties”, Pande stated. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Launches 'Donate for Desh' Crowdfunding Campaign Ahead of General Polls (Watch Videos).

Congress to Contest on 17 Seats in UP in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pande says, "I am delighted to tell you that it has been decided that in Uttar Pradesh the INC will contest on 17 seats and the remaining 63 seats will have candidates of INDIA Alliance - from SP and other parties." pic.twitter.com/whw8majpgI — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)