In India's 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has recorded the highest-ever seizures of inducements. In a press statement, the ECI stated that even before polls started, the commission had already seized an incredible Rs 4,650 crore, or Rs 100 crore per day since March 1. Compared to the Rs 3,475 crore that was taken during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, this is a 34 per cent rise. “With general elections 2024 underway, the ECI is on track for the highest-ever seizures of inducements recorded in the country's 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections”, ECI stated. Cash, alcohol, narcotics, precious metals, and other freebies are included in this total. Notably, around 45% of the seizures are of drugs and narcotics, which are the subject of special investigation by the commission. Assembly Elections 2023: Cash, Liquor, Drugs Worth Over Rs 1760 Crore Seized in Five Poll-Going States, Says ECI.

ECI Seizes Rs 100 Crore Each Day Since March 1 Ahead of LS Polls

Rs 100 crore have been seized each day since 1st March, says Election Commission of India Rs 4,650 crores seized even before polling begins, higher than total seizures in 2019 polls: ECI pic.twitter.com/KjcJjvw8WS — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)