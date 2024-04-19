Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis cast their votes at a polling booth in Nagpur on Friday, April 19, 2024. After casting his vote, Fadnavis said, “Festival of democracy has started. I appeal to all the people to vote and strengthen democracy and register their participation in this festival of democracy.” For the not known, various constituencies nationwide are undergoing the first phase of voting today for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, State BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule Congratulate Ajit Pawar as Election Commission Recognises His Faction as NCP.

Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis Cast Their Votes at Polling Booth in Nagpur

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis cast their votes at a polling booth in Nagpur #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/QPd38tla4A — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

#WATCH | Nagpur: After casting his vote, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Festival of democracy has started. I appeal to all the people to vote and strengthen democracy and register their participation in this festival of democracy."#LokSabhaElections2024 https://t.co/vUK4COr97V pic.twitter.com/wvQxhGsy1l — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)