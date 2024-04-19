Voting began for phase 1 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Friday at 7 am. Elections are being held for 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories, along with 92 Assembly Constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim in the first phase. The subsequent six phases will run until June 1st with vote counting is scheduled for June 4th. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Voting for the first phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 begins. Polling being held in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories. pic.twitter.com/nmOroXexsx — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

