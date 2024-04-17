Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen trying his hands on a traditional instrument at a public rally in Assam’s Nalbari while addressing a rally for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Prime Minister’s engagement with the local culture added a unique touch to the political event, drawing attention. Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow on the busy Guwahati-Shillong Road, with massive crowds turning up to greet him. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi to Campaign in Assam and Tripura Today; Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav to Address Joint Press Conference in Ghaziabad.

PM Modi Tries His Hands on Traditional Instrument

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries his hands on a traditional instrument during his public rally in Nalbari, Assam. pic.twitter.com/WJ4rD0j17q — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

