Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray announced unconditional support for the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP alliance in Maharashtra on Tuesday, April 9. "MNS offers unconditional support to BJP-Sena-NCP alliance," he said. Raj Thackeray also said his party backs Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming general polls. Thackeray also officially announced his decision to join the BJP-led NDA. Delhi: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections (See Pics).

MNS Backs PM Modi

MNS offers unconditional support to BJP-Sena-NCP alliance, backs PM Modi: Raj Thackeray — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2024

MNS Joins NDA

🚨 MNS Chief Raj Thackeray officially announces his decision to join the BJP led NDA. He offers his unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It’s official. The Mahayuti in Maharashtra consists of BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP, RPI & MNS. pic.twitter.com/3kZFT29P7p — Suraj Balakrishnan (@SurajBala) April 9, 2024

This Support Is Only for Narendra Modi

