Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has unveiled its candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election 2024. The party has announced two candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, with Shri Chandan Chouhan, set to contest from Bijnor and Dr Rajkumar Sangwan from Baghpat. Additionally, RLD has revealed one candidate for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election. The release of the candidate list underscores RLD's preparations and strategic positioning ahead of the elections. Rashtriya Lok Janta Dal Name Change: RLJD Will Now Be Known As Rashtriya Lok Morcha, Says Party President Upendra Kushwaha (Watch Video).

RLD Releases Candidates for LS, UP Legislative Council Polls

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) releases a list of two candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections; also announces one candidate for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election 2024. pic.twitter.com/DsXixnHH2U — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

