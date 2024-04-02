The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) has issued another list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The party has field Atul Pradhan and Suresh Chand Kadam from Meerut and Agra constituencies respectively. Meanwhile, the seven phases of the general elections are scheduled to take place between April 19 and June 1. The list of candidates from several political parties running in the elections have been made public. Nominations for a number of candidates have also been submitted. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Releases Sixth List for General Polls, Fields Deepak Saini for Bijnor Seat; Check Names of Candidates.

Samajwadi Party Issues Fresh List of Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Samajwadi Party issues another list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The party changes its Meerut candidate and fields Atul Pradhan from the constituency. pic.twitter.com/rgy9NzW5t3 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

