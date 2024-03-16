The Samajwadi Party released 5th list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, March 16 for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The announcement was made just few hours after dates for the General Elections was announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. As per the list, Dharmendra Yadav will contest from Azamgarh which is currently held by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mahendra Nagar has been fielded from Noida's Gautam Budh Nagar, while Manoj Kumar Raghuvanshi has been given the ticket from Mishrikh. Bheem Nishad has been selected as the party candidate from Sultanpur, while Jitendra Dohre has been nominated from Etawah, the former stronghold of the Samajwadi Party and the Yadav dynasty of Mulayam Singh. Lok Sabha Election 2024: General Elections To Be Held in Five Phases in Maharashtra; Mumbai To Vote in Fifth Phase on May 20.

Samajwadi Party Releases 5th Candidate List:

Samajwadi Party releases 5th list for the Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav to fight from Azamgarh. pic.twitter.com/mMvXDcuQiM — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)