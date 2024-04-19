West Bengal ministers Shashi Panja and Chandrima Bhattacharya were seen dancing at the Trinamool Congress headquarters in Kolkata while claiming win for TMC candidates in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Friday, April 19. Voting was held in Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri constituencies in the state today, in the first phase of the General Elections. “BJP has understood that they are losing. Their loss has been guaranteed because the people of West Bengal know how they have been deprived of their rights. It has been confirmed that our candidates are winning in all three Lok Sabha constituencies (Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri). The polling happened peacefully and the BJP did not like it”, Bhattacharya told news agency ANI. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Polling: Voting Begins in 102 Constituencies, Over 16 Crore People Eligible to Cast Vote.

West Bengal Ministers Shashi Panja and Chandrima Bhattacharya Dance in Kolkata

#WATCH | Kolkata: West Bengal ministers Shashi Panja and Chandrima Bhattacharya dance as the latter claimed that TMC candidates will be winning in all three Lok Sabha constituencies (Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri) in the state.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/ZBxwF1f4Tx — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

