Jyoti Amge, world’s smallest living woman cast her vote at a polling booth in Nagpur, Maharashtra on Friday, April 19, 2024. Amge further urged others to cast their votes calling it a ‘duty’. “I have voted today with my entire family. I want to appeal to every voter to cast vote as well as it’s our duty”, she told news agency PTI. For the unversed, the first phase of voting for the General Polls 2024 has begun today in India. Various constituencies will undergo voting across the country in a total of seven phases. World's Shortest Woman Jyoti Amge is 24.7 Inches Tall, Guinness World Records Shares Video On Insta (Watch).

Jyoti Amge Cast Her Vote at Polling Booth in Nagpur

VIDEO | “I have voted today with my entire family. I want to appeal to every voter to cast vote as well as it’s our duty,” says Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest woman, after casting her vote in Nagpur, Maharashtra.#LSPolls2024WithPTI #LokSabhaElections2024 (Full video… pic.twitter.com/NFBr5rpR0h — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 19, 2024

