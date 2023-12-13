Khalistani terror group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ)’s chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu offered Rs 10 lakh for legal aid to the four men and a woman who breached parliament security earlier today on the Parliament Attack anniversary. At least six people have been arrested after a massive security breach that took place in the Parliament on Wednesday, 13 December, as intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery while proceedings were underway for the Winter Session. Four accused set off coloured smoke canisters and resorted to sloganeering inside and outside the Parliament. Security Breach in Lok Sabha: What LS Handbook Says on Visitors’ Passes for Parliament.

Lok Sabha Security Breach

Khalistani terror group SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun announces Rs. 10 lac legal aid for four men and woman who breached parliament security earlier today on Parliament Attack anniversary. Delhi Police will have to investigate if it’s a political ploy or Pakistan’s outsourcing. pic.twitter.com/2JD4SOfByh — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 13, 2023

