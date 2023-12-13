Lok Sabha witnessed a shocking security lapse when two men, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, stormed into the House from the public gallery on Wednesday. They sprayed yellow gas from canisters and raised slogans. The MPs quickly caught and subdued the intruders, who were beaten up by the parliamentarians before being handed over to security. A video from the Lok Sabha chamber shows the MPs thrashing one of the intruders. Ramprit Mandal, a JD(U) member who was close to the intruder, said that RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal and other MPs helped to overpower the person. Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan were the names of the intruders. Sharma had obtained a visitor pass from Pratap Simha, a Lok Sabha member from Mysuru. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded MPs, and the staff for pinning down men who jumped into the House chamber. Lok Sabha Security Breach: BJP MP Pratap Simha Issued Visitor Pass to Man Who Breached Parliament.

Lok Sabha MPs Punch, Slap Parliament Intruder

Om Birla Lauds MPs for Pinning Down Intruders

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauds MPs, staff for pinning down men who jumped into House chamber — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2023

