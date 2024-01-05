An FIR has been registered against NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad, aligned with the Sharad Pawar faction, on Friday, January 5, following a complaint by Pune BJP chief Dheeraj Ghate. The FIR is in response to Awhad's controversial remarks on Lord Ram made at an event in Shirdi on January 3. Awhad suggested that Lord Ram was non-vegetarian during his 14 years in the forest, sparking outrage. The FIR is registered at Vishrambaugh Police Station under IPC section 295 A, citing deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religious beliefs. 'Lord Ram Was Non-Vegetarian' Remark Row: Ram Temple Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das Refutes NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad's Statement, Calls Them False.

Pune Police Registers FIR Against NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad

