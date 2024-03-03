A startling video from Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, captured a road collapse event in Sector-4 of Vikashnagar, leading to a car being trapped in the resulting pit. The incident occurred when the road suddenly gave way, forming a deep sinkhole in the city centre. The unexpected emergence of the sinkhole resulted in a car being ensnared within it. The video of this incident has since gone viral on social media. Bystanders and pedestrians quickly gathered at the site, working together to rescue the trapped vehicle. Bengaluru: Road Caves in Due to Metro Construction Work in Ashok Nagar (See Pics).

Lucknow Road Cave-in

UP Lok Nirman Releases Statement

Screenshot of post (Photo Credit- X/@satyamooknayak)

