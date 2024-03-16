On Friday, a stray dog caused a stir on the Centenary Hospital campus at King George’s Medical University when it was seen carrying a human hand in its mouth. The sight of the dog walking through a crowd of patients for about 200 meters sparked panic, causing people to flee. The origin of the limb remains unknown as authorities were unable to determine where the dog had found it. The unsettling incident led to a great deal of distress among the spectators. Despite efforts to chase the dog off, it vanished into the hospital premises. The situation escalated when the dog reappeared with the hand, only to drop it in a garden area amidst the uproar of the crowd, before fleeing. The hand was subsequently removed by the hospital staff. An inquiry into the incident is currently underway. Karnataka Horror: Woman Assaults Elderly Father-in-Law With His Walking Stick in Mangaluru, Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Dog Walks With Severed Hand in Its Mouth in Lucknow (Disturbing Image)

Picture of a stray dog with a amputated/chopped human hand clutched in the jaw near King's George Medical University (KGMU), UP's biggest govt medical College in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/BQ7BEMJbC5 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 15, 2024

