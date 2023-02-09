In view of the Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, there will be traffic diversions from February 10 to February 12, the traffic police informed on Thursday. Vehicles inbound from various points of the Vrindavan Yojna area including the Sec.-11 (Badi pani tanki) intersection, Sec.-13 intersection, Sec.-14 intersection, Sec.-10 intersection, Sec.18 (New Trauma Centre) intersection, Sec. 15 (Sapna enclave) intersection, Sec.-9 (LDA apartment deserve) intersection towards the Sec.-15 UP GIS venue will be redirected to alternate routes. Global Investors Summit 2023: GIS-23 To Be Zero Waste Event in Lucknow.

Lucknow Traffic Update:

