A video is doing rounds on social media where four men were seen beating up a cop posted at Para police station in Lucknow. Reportedly, the cop stopped them from creating a ruckus. Following this, the miscreants attacked the police personnel. Meanwhile, a case has been registered under sections 323,504,506,332,353,427 and 7 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. Police said that the three accused have been identified and will be arrested soon.

Cop Beaten Up in Middle of Road:

Lucknow, UP | Video of policeman getting beaten up goes viral Head constable posted at Para PS was beaten up by traffic rule violators. Case registered u/s 323,504,506,332,353,427 & 7 IPC. 3 accused identified & will be arrested soon:ADCP South (pics:screenshots of viral video) pic.twitter.com/T6G2EGeTNN — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 27, 2022

Cop Assaulted:

