Ahead of vote counting for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections on December 3, preparations are in full swing in Bhopal. Video footage showcases the bustling activities focusing on security and logistical arrangements at counting centres. Bhopal District Magistrate Ashish Singh assures all necessary measures, including employee training and constituency allocations, have been taken. "The strong room, safeguarding the integrity of the ballots, is scheduled to be opened at 6:45 am on the counting day," says DM Ashish Singh. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: MP Records 77.8% Votes Combining EVMs and Postal Ballot Votes, Arrangements Made for Counting (Watch Video).

Bhopal Gears Up for Vote Count on December 3

VIDEO | "All the preparations related to security and other logistics have been at counting centres. All employees have been trained and they have been allotted the constituencies. The strong room will be opened at 6:45 am tomorrow," says Bhopal DM Ashish Singh.… pic.twitter.com/SDkJjDX6eK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 2, 2023

