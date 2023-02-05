A cop in Madhya Pradesh brutally assaulted a man in front of his family during a routine traffic check in Shahdol on Sunday. The cop resorted to such measures after witnessing the man trying to record the whole checking routine on his phone. In the video, the policeman can be seen questioning the man on why he was recording and goes on to beat up the man out of agitation. The video also shows the man retiring and stopping to record the video, however, the policeman doesn’t show mercy and goes on to beat up the man brutally. The other locals can be seen intervening and trying to stop the policeman’s assault. A woman can also be heard screaming and saying that this is wrong to the police. Viral Video: Group of Students Thrash Teacher Brutally, Pelt Stones at Him in Bihar.

Cop Assaults Man in Shahdol:

Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh वाहन चेकिंग के दौरान सूबेदार अभिनव राय ने कार सवार युवक को रोका। जब युवक और उसके परिवार वाले वीडियो बनाने लगे तो यह सूबेदार साहब को अपनी शान में गुस्ताखी लगी। जब सब कुछ कानून के दायरे में कर रहे हैं तो फिर वीडीयो बनाने पर एतराज क्यों ? pic.twitter.com/F6uTjM5ubv — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) February 5, 2023

