In Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw and another party leader were captured in a celebratory mood at the party office in Bhopal as the party took a significant lead in the Assembly elections 2023. A video shared by the news agency ANI depicted the jubilant scene, showcasing Vaishnaw and the BJP leader exchanging hugs and celebrating with shared sweets. Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise Names of Winning Candidates of BJP, Congress and Other Parties in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

BJP Leaders Celebrate MP Lead in Bhopal

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw at party office in Bhopal, as the party leads in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/WlN4xKufc3 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

