A woman from Madhya Pradesh fiercely thrashed an eve teaser on the street with her chappal after he made nasty comments about her clothes. The video has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the man can be seen sitting on the bike while the woman can be seen angrily beating him with her footwear. The incident happened in an area in Indore. The police took cognisance of the case as soon as the video went viral. He has booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Mumbai Shocker: Woman Slaps Drunk Man After He Molests Her at Malad Railway Station; Accused Arrested.

Woman Thrashes Man for Molesting Her:

