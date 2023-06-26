Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that due to the possibility of heavy rains tomorrow, June 27, PM Modi's visit to Lalpur and Pakaria (of Shahdol) has been postponed. "Soon, the new date of his visit will be decided. The arrangements for the program will also continue in Lalpur. PM Modi's programs of Bhopal will remain the same," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains physically and virtually from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal as scheduled. PM Modi to Flag off Five New Vande Bharat Express Trains Tomorrow.

PM Modi's Visit to Lalpur and Pakaria Postponed

#WATCH | MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, says "Due to the possibility of heavy rains tomorrow, 27th June, PM Modi's visit to Lalpur and Pakaria (of Shahdol) has been postponed. Soon, the new date of his visit will be decided. The arrangements for the program will also continue in… pic.twitter.com/oTpp3hKImc — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)