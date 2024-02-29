In the wake of a tragic road accident in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar have expressed their condolences over the loss of lives. The accident occurred when a pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned at Badjhar ghat, resulting in the deaths of 14 people and leaving 20 others injured on February 29. During this difficult time, the Prime Minister and Vice President's heartfelt messages offer solace to the victims' families. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 14 People Killed, 20 Injured As Pick-Up Vehicle Overturns in Dindori.

PM Narendra Modi Offer Condolences

मध्य प्रदेश के डिंडोरी में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना अत्यंत दुखद है। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं। ईश्वर उन्हें इस कठिन समय में संबल प्रदान करे। इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायल लोगों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। राज्य सरकार की देखरेख में स्थानीय प्रशासन पीड़ितों की हरसंभव… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 29, 2024

Vice President Jagdeep Expresses Grief

Deeply pained by the loss of lives in the tragic accident at Badjhar ghat in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. May they find strength and support during this difficult time. — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) February 29, 2024

