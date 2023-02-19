A security guard suffered a massive heart attack and collapsed while eating. The incident was reported from toll plaza in Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh. The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras. In the CCTV footage, the man was seen sitting having food when suddenly he suffered heart attack and fell down from the bench. The man died instantly. The video of death is going viral on social media. Viral Video: Former Sarpanch Showers Notes at Nephew’s Wedding in Gujarat's Mehsana.

Man Dies of Heart Attack in Sagar:

