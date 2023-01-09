In a shocking incident, a BJP leader was shot at in full public view at a busy market in Madhya Pradesh's Morena by three bike-born men. The victim was identified as Santosh Kumar Sharma. The entire incident was recorded on a nearby installed CCTV camera. In the video, three masked men can be seen approaching the victim on a bike. As soon as they get in range, the masked men opened fire at the BJP leader. A case has been registered against unidentified men. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Neighbour In Broad Daylight After Heated Argument in Jalandhar (Watch Video).

BJP Leader Santosh Kumar Sharma Shot at:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)